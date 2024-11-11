Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 389 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.