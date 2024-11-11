Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.