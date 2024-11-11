Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

