Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment Price Performance

AENT stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.