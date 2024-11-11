Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.39%.
Alliance Entertainment Price Performance
AENT stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.99.
Alliance Entertainment Company Profile
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Entertainment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.