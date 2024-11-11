Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

