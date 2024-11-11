Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $277.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

