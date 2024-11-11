Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently -34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $71,372.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,877.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTG

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.