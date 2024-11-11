Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMRC traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 126,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 57,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth $471,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.