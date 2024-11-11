Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,457. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

