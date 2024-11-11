American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.