American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

