Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.7 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.060 EPS.
Amplitude Trading Down 5.7 %
AMPL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,719. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
