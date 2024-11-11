Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.7 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.060 EPS.

AMPL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,719. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

