Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT):

10/28/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $232.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AIT traded up $6.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,195. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.26. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.47 and a twelve month high of $275.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies Inc alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.