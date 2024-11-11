Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $216.73

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.58. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 295,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.