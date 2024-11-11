Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.820–0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.