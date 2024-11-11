Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,972,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.4 %

APO opened at $162.00 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $166.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

