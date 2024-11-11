Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,133.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $724,700 over the last three months. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

