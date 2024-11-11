AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $263.26 and last traded at $272.11. 3,502,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,257,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,787 shares of company stock worth $45,550,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 977.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

