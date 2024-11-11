Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 3561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors raised Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 93.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

