ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,293,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 455,933 shares.The stock last traded at $37.09 and had previously closed at $34.91.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

