Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.44 and last traded at $155.15, with a volume of 4636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after buying an additional 145,133 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 171.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.