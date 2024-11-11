Arrow Financial Corp Sells 312 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,075,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.94 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.