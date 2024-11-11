Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 2,998 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,640,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 23,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

WMT opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

