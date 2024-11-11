Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 174.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,085.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,788 shares of company stock worth $5,732,583 in the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

