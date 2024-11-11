Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 67,887 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 332.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

