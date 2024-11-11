Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys 331 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $405.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.