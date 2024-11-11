Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

OXY stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.