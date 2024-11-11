Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.74 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.26 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.95 and its 200-day moving average is $583.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total transaction of $5,581,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,296.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total transaction of $5,581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,296.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total value of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,150 shares of company stock worth $15,676,125. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.