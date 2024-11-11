Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 737 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $561.55 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.93. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.30.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

