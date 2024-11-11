Assetmark Inc. Acquires 43,433 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.68 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

