Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,953 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 338,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,574,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

