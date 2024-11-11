Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $433.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.