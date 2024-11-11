Assetmark Inc. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $152.20 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.