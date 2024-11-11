Assetmark Inc. Has $14.50 Million Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

