Assetmark Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 122.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $260.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.