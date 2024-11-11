Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $227,673,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.