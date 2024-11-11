Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $73.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

