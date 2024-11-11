Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.53 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

