Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,000.

Separately, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,357,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JULU opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01.

