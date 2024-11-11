Atria Investments Inc Purchases 561 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $286.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

