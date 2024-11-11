Atria Investments Inc Purchases 561 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX opened at $286.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.