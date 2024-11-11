Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,350 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,724,383. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,724,383. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.56 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

