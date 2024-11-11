AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AudioCodes stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AudioCodes by 37.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

