Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,865 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Avient by 81.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.