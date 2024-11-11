AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 32,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 118.27% and a negative net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AVITA Medical by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

