Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $603.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $212.88 and a one year high of $611.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.42.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

