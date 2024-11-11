Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSP. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $69.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

