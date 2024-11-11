Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

LMT opened at $564.56 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.