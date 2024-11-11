Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

