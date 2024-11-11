Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 165,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,067,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

SWAN opened at $30.56 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

