Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

PEY opened at $22.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

